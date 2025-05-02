The Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 307,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of TACK were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Spdr Select Sector Fund - Financial, trading up about 1.9% with over 12.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Spdr Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples, up about 0.2% on volume of over 7.5 million shares. Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF is lagging other components of the Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Friday, trading lower by about 1%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TACK

