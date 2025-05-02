Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Spdr Select Sector Fund - Financial, trading up about 1.9% with over 12.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Spdr Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples, up about 0.2% on volume of over 7.5 million shares. Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF is lagging other components of the Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Friday, trading lower by about 1%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TACK
