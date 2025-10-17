Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading off about 0.4% with over 84.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 0.7% on volume of over 68.8 million shares. Kenvue is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 8.6% on the day, while Newmont is lagging other components of the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, trading lower by about 7.1%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSL
