The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 316,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of SUSL were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading off about 0.4% with over 84.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 0.7% on volume of over 68.8 million shares. Kenvue is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 8.6% on the day, while Newmont is lagging other components of the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, trading lower by about 7.1%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSL

