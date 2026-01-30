Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSA

Markets
The iShares ESG Optimized MSCI USA ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 249,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 83,000. Shares of SUSA were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading down about 0.3% with over 77.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Verizon Communications, up about 9.7% on volume of over 69.3 million shares. Deckers Outdoor is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 15.4% on the day, while Applovin is lagging other components of the iShares ESG Optimized MSCI USA ETF, trading lower by about 13.2%.

