The SP Funds S&P World ex-US ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 139,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of SPWO were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Infosys, trading up about 6.3% with over 80.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wipro, up about 7.2% on volume of over 26.6 million shares. Icon is lagging other components of the SP Funds S&P World ex-US ETF Friday, trading lower by about 1.3%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPWO

