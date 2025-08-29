Markets
SMHX

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMHX

August 29, 2025 — 12:18 pm EDT

The VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 727,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 92,000. Shares of SMHX were off about 3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading down about 3.2% with over 120.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Marvell Technology, down about 16.1% on volume of over 49.9 million shares. Ambarella is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 20.1% on the day.

