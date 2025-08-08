The Defiance Connective Technologies ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 222,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of SIXG were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.3% with over 62.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 2.7% on volume of over 34.4 million shares. Globalstar is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 18% on the day, while N-able is lagging other components of the Defiance Connective Technologies ETF, trading lower by about 6.8%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SIXG

