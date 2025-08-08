Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.3% with over 62.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 2.7% on volume of over 34.4 million shares. Globalstar is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 18% on the day, while N-able is lagging other components of the Defiance Connective Technologies ETF, trading lower by about 6.8%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SIXG
