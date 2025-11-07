Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Sofi Technologies, trading down about 4.5% with over 41.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, down about 2.9% on volume of over 38.0 million shares. Caretrust Reit is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 1.8% on the day, while Ubiquiti is lagging other components of the SMART Earnings Growth 30 ETF, trading lower by about 17.9%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SGRT
