The SMART Earnings Growth 30 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 215,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of SGRT were down about 3.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Sofi Technologies, trading down about 4.5% with over 41.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, down about 2.9% on volume of over 38.0 million shares. Caretrust Reit is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 1.8% on the day, while Ubiquiti is lagging other components of the SMART Earnings Growth 30 ETF, trading lower by about 17.9%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SGRT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.