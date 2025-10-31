The iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 6.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 1.1 million. Shares of SCZ were down about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Bitdeer Technologies Group, trading down about 1.9% with over 1.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Polestar Automotive Holding, down about 2.1% on volume of over 1.4 million shares. Oddity Tech is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4.5% on the day, while Kornit Digital is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 2.1%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SCZ

