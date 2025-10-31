Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Bitdeer Technologies Group, trading down about 1.9% with over 1.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Polestar Automotive Holding, down about 2.1% on volume of over 1.4 million shares. Oddity Tech is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4.5% on the day, while Kornit Digital is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 2.1%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SCZ
