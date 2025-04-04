Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RWJ

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 186,000. Shares of RWJ were down about 5.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Jetblue Airways, trading off about 8.2% with over 27.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Mara Holdings, down about 6.1% on volume of over 25.4 million shares. Guess is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 10.2% on the day, while Sandisk is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, trading lower by about 22.3%.

