Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Jetblue Airways, trading off about 8.2% with over 27.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Mara Holdings, down about 6.1% on volume of over 25.4 million shares. Guess is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 10.2% on the day, while Sandisk is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, trading lower by about 22.3%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RWJ
