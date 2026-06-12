The Baron First Principles ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 5.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 634,000. Shares of RONB were up about 4.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading trading flat with over 40.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Charles Schwab, up about 2.7% on volume of over 5.8 million shares. Birkenstock Holding is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 6.5% on the day, while Morningstar is lagging other components of the Baron First Principles ETF, trading lower by about 2.3%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RONB

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