Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading trading flat with over 40.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Charles Schwab, up about 2.7% on volume of over 5.8 million shares. Birkenstock Holding is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 6.5% on the day, while Morningstar is lagging other components of the Baron First Principles ETF, trading lower by about 2.3%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RONB
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