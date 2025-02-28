Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Medical Properties Trust, trading up about 3.9% with over 18.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AGNC Investment, up about 0.9% on volume of over 9.1 million shares. Ellington Financial is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 7.7% on the day, while National Storage Affiliates is lagging other components of the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF, trading lower by about 2.3%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RIET
