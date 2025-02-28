The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 874,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 109,000. Shares of RIET were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Medical Properties Trust, trading up about 3.9% with over 18.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AGNC Investment, up about 0.9% on volume of over 9.1 million shares. Ellington Financial is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 7.7% on the day, while National Storage Affiliates is lagging other components of the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF, trading lower by about 2.3%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RIET

