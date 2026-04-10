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Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QUS

April 10, 2026 — 11:38 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 233,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of QUS were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia (NVDA), trading up about 2.7% with over 59.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies (PLTR), off about 2.1% on volume of over 56.4 million shares. Coreweave (CRWV) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 14.8% on the day, while Cloudflare (NET) is lagging other components of the SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF, trading lower by about 13.6%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QUSVIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QUS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

QUS
NVDA
PLTR
CRWV
NET

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