Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia (NVDA), trading up about 2.7% with over 59.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies (PLTR), off about 2.1% on volume of over 56.4 million shares. Coreweave (CRWV) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 14.8% on the day, while Cloudflare (NET) is lagging other components of the SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF, trading lower by about 13.6%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QUS
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