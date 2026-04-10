The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 233,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of QUS were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia (NVDA), trading up about 2.7% with over 59.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies (PLTR), off about 2.1% on volume of over 56.4 million shares. Coreweave (CRWV) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 14.8% on the day, while Cloudflare (NET) is lagging other components of the SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF, trading lower by about 13.6%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QUS

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