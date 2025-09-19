Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Intel, trading off about 1.3% with over 124.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, trading flat on volume of over 87.8 million shares. Fortinet is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4% on the day, while Dexcom is lagging other components of the HCM Defender 100 Index ETF, trading lower by about 8.3%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QQH
