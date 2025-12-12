Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, trading down about 3.7% with over 11.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Novo Nordisk, down about 0.2% on volume of over 9.2 million shares. Ryanair Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 1.3% on the day.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QLTI
