The GMO International Quality ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 88,000. Shares of QLTI were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, trading down about 3.7% with over 11.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Novo Nordisk, down about 0.2% on volume of over 9.2 million shares. Ryanair Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QLTI

