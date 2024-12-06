Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Spdr Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-bill ETF, trading trading flat with over 2.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and TRIP.COM Group, up about 2.3% on volume of over 2.8 million shares. Container Store is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 10.4% on the day, while Impinj is lagging other components of the Invesco India ETF, trading lower by about 6.3%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIN
