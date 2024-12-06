News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIN

December 06, 2024 — 02:10 pm EST

December 06, 2024 — 02:10 pm EST

The Invesco India ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 218,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 41,000. Shares of PIN were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Spdr Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-bill ETF, trading trading flat with over 2.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and TRIP.COM Group, up about 2.3% on volume of over 2.8 million shares. Container Store is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 10.4% on the day, while Impinj is lagging other components of the Invesco India ETF, trading lower by about 6.3%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
