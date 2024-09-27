Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were NIO, trading up about 11.2% with over 106.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Iqiyi, up about 6.3% on volume of over 42.8 million shares. Lufax Holding is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 15.5% on the day, while RLX Technology is lagging other components of the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PGJ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.