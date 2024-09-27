The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 372,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of PGJ were up about 3.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were NIO, trading up about 11.2% with over 106.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Iqiyi, up about 6.3% on volume of over 42.8 million shares. Lufax Holding is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 15.5% on the day, while RLX Technology is lagging other components of the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PGJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.