The VictoryShares WestEnd U.S. Sector ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 728,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of MODL were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.3% with over 92.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, down about 3% on volume of over 52.8 million shares. Coherent is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 6% on the day, while Coreweave is lagging other components of the VictoryShares WestEnd U.S. Sector ETF, trading lower by about 11.6%.

