Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.3% with over 92.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, down about 3% on volume of over 52.8 million shares. Coherent is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 6% on the day, while Coreweave is lagging other components of the VictoryShares WestEnd U.S. Sector ETF, trading lower by about 11.6%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MODL
