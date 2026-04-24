The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 183,000. Shares of MGK were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading up about 4.8% with over 99.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 13.9% on volume of over 45.9 million shares. Snowflake is lagging other components of the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Friday, trading lower by about 5.3%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MGK

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