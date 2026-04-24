Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading up about 4.8% with over 99.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 13.9% on volume of over 45.9 million shares. Snowflake is lagging other components of the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Friday, trading lower by about 5.3%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MGK
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