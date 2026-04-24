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Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MGK

April 24, 2026 — 12:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 183,000. Shares of MGK were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading up about 4.8% with over 99.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 13.9% on volume of over 45.9 million shares. Snowflake is lagging other components of the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Friday, trading lower by about 5.3%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MGKVIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MGK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

MGK
NVDA
AMD
SNOW

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