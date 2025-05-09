Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia (NVDA), trading down about 0.8% with over 71.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple (AAPL), up about 0.4% on volume of over 14.6 million shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 1.8% on the day, while Shopify (SHOP) is lagging other components of the MFS Active Growth ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MFSG
