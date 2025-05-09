Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MFSG

The MFS Active Growth ETF (MFSG) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 300,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of MFSG were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia (NVDA), trading down about 0.8% with over 71.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple (AAPL), up about 0.4% on volume of over 14.6 million shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 1.8% on the day, while Shopify (SHOP) is lagging other components of the MFS Active Growth ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

