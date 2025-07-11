Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AT&T (T), trading down about 2.4% with over 7.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer (PFE), down about 1.2% on volume of over 6.4 million shares. Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 2.1% on the day, while Bristol-myers Squibb (BMY) is lagging other components of the First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDIV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.