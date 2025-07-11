The First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ETF (MDIV) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 334,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 80,000. Shares of MDIV were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AT&T (T), trading down about 2.4% with over 7.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer (PFE), down about 1.2% on volume of over 6.4 million shares. Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 2.1% on the day, while Bristol-myers Squibb (BMY) is lagging other components of the First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDIV

