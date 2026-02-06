Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading up about 7.2% with over 105.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, off about 7.9% on volume of over 89.0 million shares. Verisign is lagging other components of the Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Friday, trading lower by about 11.4%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LRGG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.