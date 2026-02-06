Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LRGG

Markets
The Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 251,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 41,000. Shares of LRGG were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading up about 7.2% with over 105.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, off about 7.9% on volume of over 89.0 million shares. Verisign is lagging other components of the Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Friday, trading lower by about 11.4%.

