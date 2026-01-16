Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Vistra, trading down about 6% with over 7.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and PPL, up about 2.5% on volume of over 7.4 million shares. Constellation Energy is lagging other components of the iShares Global Utilities ETF Friday, trading lower by about 9.7%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: JXI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.