The iShares Global Utilities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 199,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of JXI were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Vistra, trading down about 6% with over 7.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and PPL, up about 2.5% on volume of over 7.4 million shares. Constellation Energy is lagging other components of the iShares Global Utilities ETF Friday, trading lower by about 9.7%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: JXI

