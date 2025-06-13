Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading off about 1.4% with over 101.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Gamestop, up about 2.5% on volume of over 45.8 million shares. RH is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 9.2% on the day, while Pros Holdings is lagging other components of the Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF, trading lower by about 8.2%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: JSTC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.