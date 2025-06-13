Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: JSTC

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 477,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of JSTC were down about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading off about 1.4% with over 101.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Gamestop, up about 2.5% on volume of over 45.8 million shares. RH is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 9.2% on the day, while Pros Holdings is lagging other components of the Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF, trading lower by about 8.2%.

