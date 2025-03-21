Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Coca-cola, trading off about 1.4% with over 10.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Procter & Gamble, down about 0.7% on volume of over 5.5 million shares. Celsius Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 4% on the day, while Pilgrims Pride is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF, trading lower by about 3%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYK
