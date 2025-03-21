Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYK

The iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 780,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 218,000. Shares of IYK were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Coca-cola, trading off about 1.4% with over 10.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Procter & Gamble, down about 0.7% on volume of over 5.5 million shares. Celsius Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 4% on the day, while Pilgrims Pride is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF, trading lower by about 3%.

