IYF

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYF

July 26, 2024 — 07:19 pm EDT

The iShares U.S. Financials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 183,000. Shares of IYF were up about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Bank of America, trading trading flat with over 49.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sofi Technologies, up about 1.9% on volume of over 29.3 million shares. Kinsale Capital Group is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 17.5% on the day, while LPL Financial Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Financials ETF, trading lower by about 7.5%.

