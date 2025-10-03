Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AT&T, trading up about 0.2% with over 19.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Comcast, up about 2.1% on volume of over 19.2 million shares. Paramount Skydance is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 3% on the day, while Live Nation Entertainment is lagging other components of the iShares Global Comm Services ETF, trading lower by about 1.3%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.