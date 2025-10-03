Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 148,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of IXP were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AT&T, trading up about 0.2% with over 19.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Comcast, up about 2.1% on volume of over 19.2 million shares. Paramount Skydance is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 3% on the day, while Live Nation Entertainment is lagging other components of the iShares Global Comm Services ETF, trading lower by about 1.3%.

