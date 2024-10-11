Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Palantir Technologies, trading off about 1.7% with over 44.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Trump Media & Technology Group, up about 7.6% on volume of over 40.5 million shares. Microstrategy is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 13.2% on the day, while Align Technology is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWP
