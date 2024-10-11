News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWP

October 11, 2024 — 02:10 pm EDT

The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 5.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 1.0 million. Shares of IWP were up about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Palantir Technologies, trading off about 1.7% with over 44.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Trump Media & Technology Group, up about 7.6% on volume of over 40.5 million shares. Microstrategy is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 13.2% on the day, while Align Technology is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

