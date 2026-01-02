Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWL

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.8% with over 74.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 7.3% on volume of over 47.3 million shares. Micron Technology is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 7.8% on the day, while Applovin is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, trading lower by about 8.2%.
