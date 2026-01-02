The iShares Russell Top 200 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 387,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 47,000. Shares of IWL were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.8% with over 74.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 7.3% on volume of over 47.3 million shares. Micron Technology is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 7.8% on the day, while Applovin is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, trading lower by about 8.2%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWL

