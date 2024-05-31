Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, trading off about 4.3% with over 36.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 2.1% on volume of over 32.5 million shares. Gap is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 26.2% on the day, while Mongodb is lagging other components of the iShares Russell 1000 ETF, trading lower by about 24.2%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.