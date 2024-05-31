The iShares Russell 1000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 791,000. Shares of IWB were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, trading off about 4.3% with over 36.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 2.1% on volume of over 32.5 million shares. Gap is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 26.2% on the day, while Mongodb is lagging other components of the iShares Russell 1000 ETF, trading lower by about 24.2%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWB

