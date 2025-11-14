The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 380,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of IVOV were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Cleveland-cliffs, trading up about 1.9% with over 8.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and MP Materials, up about 2% on volume of over 7.4 million shares. PBF Energy is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 6.7% on the day, while RH is lagging other components of the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, trading lower by about 4.3%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IVOV

