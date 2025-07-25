Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ISCF

The iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 850,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 48,000. Shares of ISCF were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Jumia Technologies, trading down about 0.3% with over 1.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Verona Pharma, up about 0.2% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Primo Brands is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 0.8% on the day, while Bausch Health is lagging other components of the iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF, trading lower by about 1.4%.

