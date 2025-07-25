Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Jumia Technologies, trading down about 0.3% with over 1.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Verona Pharma, up about 0.2% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Primo Brands is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 0.8% on the day, while Bausch Health is lagging other components of the iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF, trading lower by about 1.4%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ISCF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.