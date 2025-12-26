Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Robinhood Markets, trading down about 0.3% with over 7.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coinbase Global, off about 0.9% on volume of over 3.9 million shares. Stonex Group is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 1.3% on the day, while Miami International Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF, trading lower by about 1.2%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAI
