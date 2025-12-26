The iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 492,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 110,000. Shares of IAI were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Robinhood Markets, trading down about 0.3% with over 7.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coinbase Global, off about 0.9% on volume of over 3.9 million shares. Stonex Group is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 1.3% on the day, while Miami International Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF, trading lower by about 1.2%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAI

