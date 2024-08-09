The SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 347,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of GWX were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), trading off about 0.2% with over 9.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN), down about 4.7% on volume of over 8.3 million shares. Elcom (ELCO) is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 112.1% on the day, while Sunlands Technology Group (STG) is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF, trading lower by about 10.6%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GWX

