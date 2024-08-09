Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), trading off about 0.2% with over 9.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN), down about 4.7% on volume of over 8.3 million shares. Elcom (ELCO) is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 112.1% on the day, while Sunlands Technology Group (STG) is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF, trading lower by about 10.6%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GWX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.