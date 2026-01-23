Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Shopify, trading up about 0.7% with over 5.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sea Limited, up about 3% on volume of over 2.0 million shares. WIX.COM is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4.1% on the day, while Nova is lagging other components of the VictoryShares International Free Cash Flow Growth ETF, trading lower by about 2.1%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GRIN
