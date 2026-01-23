The VictoryShares International Free Cash Flow Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 2.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 58,000. Shares of GRIN were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Shopify, trading up about 0.7% with over 5.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sea Limited, up about 3% on volume of over 2.0 million shares. WIX.COM is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4.1% on the day, while Nova is lagging other components of the VictoryShares International Free Cash Flow Growth ETF, trading lower by about 2.1%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GRIN

