The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 3.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 181,000. Shares of GNR were down about 2.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Vale, trading down about 6.7% with over 40.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Barrick Gold, down about 1.6% on volume of over 19.2 million shares. Eog Resources is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 6.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GNR

