Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were American Airlines Group, trading up about 3.9% with over 22.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vale, up about 3.2% on volume of over 21.5 million shares. Darling Ingredients is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4.7% on the day, while Barrick Gold is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 2.4%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GNR
