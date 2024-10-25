News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GNR

October 25, 2024

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 500,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 183,000. Shares of GNR were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were American Airlines Group, trading up about 3.9% with over 22.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vale, up about 3.2% on volume of over 21.5 million shares. Darling Ingredients is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4.7% on the day, while Barrick Gold is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 2.4%.

