The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 2.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 196,000. Shares of GFLW were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.5% with over 157.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, up about 0.5% on volume of over 41.6 million shares. Halozyme Therapeutics is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 6.3% on the day, while Doximity is lagging other components of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF, trading lower by about 10.9%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GFLW

