Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.5% with over 157.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, up about 0.5% on volume of over 41.6 million shares. Halozyme Therapeutics is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 6.3% on the day, while Doximity is lagging other components of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF, trading lower by about 10.9%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GFLW
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.