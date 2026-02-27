The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 800,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of FTXR were off about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were American Airlines Group, trading down about 6.3% with over 61.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, off about 1.9% on volume of over 39.6 million shares. XPO is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 2.5% on the day, while United Airlines Holdings is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF, trading lower by about 8.6%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXR

