Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were American Airlines Group, trading down about 6.3% with over 61.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, off about 1.9% on volume of over 39.6 million shares. XPO is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 2.5% on the day, while United Airlines Holdings is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF, trading lower by about 8.6%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXR
