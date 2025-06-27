Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Freeport-mcmoran, trading down about 1.3% with over 5.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Weyerhaeuser, down about 1.5% on volume of over 5.1 million shares. International Paper is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 1.9% on the day, while Agnico Eagle Mines is lagging other components of the First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTRI
