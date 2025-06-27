The First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 322,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 54,000. Shares of FTRI were down about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Freeport-mcmoran, trading down about 1.3% with over 5.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Weyerhaeuser, down about 1.5% on volume of over 5.1 million shares. International Paper is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 1.9% on the day, while Agnico Eagle Mines is lagging other components of the First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTRI

