The First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 183,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 58,000. Shares of FRI were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Medical Properties Trust, trading up about 10.7% with over 21.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Healthpeak Properties, up about 0.7% on volume of over 3.4 million shares. Ashford Hospitality Trust is lagging other components of the First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ETF Friday, trading lower by about 1.6%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FRI

