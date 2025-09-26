The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 6.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 1.3 million. Shares of FNDF were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Transocean, trading up about 1% with over 41.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, up about 0.9% on volume of over 4.5 million shares. Anglogold Ashanti is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.6% on the day, while Arm Holdings is lagging other components of the Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF, trading lower by about 0.9%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNDF

