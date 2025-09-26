Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Transocean, trading up about 1% with over 41.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, up about 0.9% on volume of over 4.5 million shares. Anglogold Ashanti is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.6% on the day, while Arm Holdings is lagging other components of the Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF, trading lower by about 0.9%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNDF
