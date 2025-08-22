Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Walmart, trading off about 0.6% with over 15.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Meta Platforms, up about 1.7% on volume of over 6.5 million shares. Waters is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4.5% on the day, while Mckesson is lagging other components of the SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCTE
