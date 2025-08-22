Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCTE

The SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 600,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 65,000. Shares of FCTE were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Walmart, trading off about 0.6% with over 15.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Meta Platforms, up about 1.7% on volume of over 6.5 million shares. Waters is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4.5% on the day, while Mckesson is lagging other components of the SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.

