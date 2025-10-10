Markets
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EZM

October 10, 2025 — 05:55 pm EDT

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 789,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of EZM were off about 3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Mara Holdings, trading down about 7.8% with over 78.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American Airlines Group, off about 0.9% on volume of over 72.1 million shares. Elastic is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 6% on the day, while Corcept Therapeutics is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund ETF, trading lower by about 16.3%.

Stocks mentioned

EZM
MARA
AAL
ESTC
CORT

