Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Mara Holdings, trading down about 7.8% with over 78.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American Airlines Group, off about 0.9% on volume of over 72.1 million shares. Elastic is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 6% on the day, while Corcept Therapeutics is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund ETF, trading lower by about 16.3%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EZM
