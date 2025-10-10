The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 789,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of EZM were off about 3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Mara Holdings, trading down about 7.8% with over 78.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American Airlines Group, off about 0.9% on volume of over 72.1 million shares. Elastic is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 6% on the day, while Corcept Therapeutics is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund ETF, trading lower by about 16.3%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EZM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.