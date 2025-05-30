Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were UnitedHealth Group, trading up about 1.1% with over 9.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Comcast, up about 0.6% on volume of over 9.0 million shares. Ulta Beauty is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 11.6% on the day, while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the Distillate US Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, trading lower by about 19.1%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DSTL
