Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DSTL

The Distillate US Fundamental Stability & Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 620,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 123,000. Shares of DSTL were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were UnitedHealth Group, trading up about 1.1% with over 9.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Comcast, up about 0.6% on volume of over 9.0 million shares. Ulta Beauty is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 11.6% on the day, while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the Distillate US Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, trading lower by about 19.1%.

