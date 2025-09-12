Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Warner BROS. Discovery, trading up about 17.3% with over 164.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 6.7% on volume of over 111.3 million shares. Moderna is lagging other components of the Tema S&P 500 Historical Weight ETF Strategy Friday, trading lower by about 7.6%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DSPY
