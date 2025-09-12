Markets
DSPY

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DSPY

September 12, 2025 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

The Tema S&P 500 Historical Weight ETF Strategy is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 232,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of DSPY were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Warner BROS. Discovery, trading up about 17.3% with over 164.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 6.7% on volume of over 111.3 million shares. Moderna is lagging other components of the Tema S&P 500 Historical Weight ETF Strategy Friday, trading lower by about 7.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
Stocks mentioned

DSPY
WBD
TSLA
MRNA

