Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Intel, trading down about 3.6% with over 124.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 0.8% on volume of over 96.4 million shares. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 13.4% on the day, while Lithium Americas is lagging other components of the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, trading lower by about 3.7%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DRIV
