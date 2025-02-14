The Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 355,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 95,000. Shares of DRIV were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Intel, trading down about 3.6% with over 124.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 0.8% on volume of over 96.4 million shares. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 13.4% on the day, while Lithium Americas is lagging other components of the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, trading lower by about 3.7%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DRIV

