The Opal Dividend Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 159,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of DIVZ were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AT&T, trading up about 1.6% with over 57.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Verizon Communications, up about 0.7% on volume of over 19.2 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4.4% on the day, while Kinder Morgan is lagging other components of the Opal Dividend Income ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DIVZ

