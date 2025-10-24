Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AT&T, trading up about 1.6% with over 57.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Verizon Communications, up about 0.7% on volume of over 19.2 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4.4% on the day, while Kinder Morgan is lagging other components of the Opal Dividend Income ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DIVZ
