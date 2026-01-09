Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Agnc Investment, trading up about 2.9% with over 23.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Annaly Capital Management, up about 1% on volume of over 8.5 million shares. Qvc Group is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 5.3% on the day, while Full House Resorts is lagging other components of the Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF, trading lower by about 0.8%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CRDT
