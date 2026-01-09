The Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 269,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of CRDT were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Agnc Investment, trading up about 2.9% with over 23.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Annaly Capital Management, up about 1% on volume of over 8.5 million shares. Qvc Group is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 5.3% on the day, while Full House Resorts is lagging other components of the Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF, trading lower by about 0.8%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CRDT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.