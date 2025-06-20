The Tweedy Browne Insider + Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 521,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 69,000. Shares of COPY were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were CNH Industrial, trading down about 0.4% with over 31.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cleveland-cliffs, off about 4.7% on volume of over 31.1 million shares. Bread Financial Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: COPY

