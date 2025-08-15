Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CGCV

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 10.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 149,000. Shares of CGCV were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Applied Materials, trading off about 13% with over 17.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, down about 0.8% on volume of over 17.5 million shares. Salesforce is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 3.5% on the day.

